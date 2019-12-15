DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Hospitalised, Calls Off Hunger Strike After 12 Days

After being hospitalised due to her deteriorating health, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday has called off her indefinite hunger strike after 12 days, according to her close aides. Sources report that while Maliwal will remain in the hospital during the day, they will continue their fight as supporters of the activist had displayed solidarity. Maliwal was rushed to hospital earlier in the day when she fell unconscious.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal falls unconscious during hunger strike, rushed to ICU

Maliwal calls off indefinite hunger strike

Maliwal who was rushed to LNJP hospital after she fell unconscious has refused to accept the glucose infusion by doctors. Fearing kidney failure, the doctors have shifted her to ICU. She started the indefinite hunger strike on December 3 in the aftermath of the Hyderabad gang rape and murder incident demanding a law be made for the death penalty of rape convicts within six months of the crime.

Swati Maliwal appeals to implement 'AP Disha Bill' in letter addressed to PM Modi

Letter to PM demanding National 'Disha Act'

Earlier on Saturday, Maliwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that she will not break her fast until Andhra Pradesh's 'Disha' law is enacted throughout the country. She has also been demanding the Nirbhaya rape convicts to be hanged on December 16 but has been encountered a roadblock as the Supreme Court has set December 18 as the date for hearing convict- Akshay Singh's review. On December 14, parents of Nirbhaya visited Maliwal and requested her to end the hunger strike which Maliwal refused.

Appealing to the Centre for a National Disha Act, Maliwal said, "I fervently appeal to you to immediately enact the Disha Bill for the entire country. I have lost more than 8 kg in these 12 days and am in immense physical pain but I assure you that I will continue this indefinite fast until 'Disha' law is enacted in the country." She slammed the parliamentarians stating that they wasted crucial time during the Winter Session by not taking any constructive decisions to ensure the safety of women and girls.

Swati Maliwal vows to continue hunger strike until demand over 'death for rapists' is met

What is Disha Act?

The Bill amends the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act to provide for a maximum sentence of death penalty in offences of rape, gang-rape, child-rape, acid-attack and setting up of special sessions courts (fast-track courts) in every district for dealing with such cases. It amends the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to ensure that police investigation in cases of rape and acid attack is completed in 7 days, and further that the judicial trial is completed within 14 days. It further amends the CrPC to ensure that all appeals and revision petitions are settled within 3 months.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal writes to Amit Shah seeking time for urgent meet