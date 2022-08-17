A Kerala Court on Friday, August 12 observed that Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (sexual harassment) will not prima facie be attracted if a woman was wearing a "sexually provocative" dress. The Kozhikode Sessions Court issued the order while granting bail to 74-year-old social activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case. After the court's order came to light on Wednesday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and Human rights activist Brinda Adige responded to the observation.

Coming down heavily on the ruling and highlighting the Indian mentality of 'victim shaming', DCW chief Swati Maliwal asked, "According to media reports, a Kerala court has said that the charge of sexual abuse will not be valid if the girl is wearing provocative clothes. There is a limit, if a judge will speak like this, what language will the common man speak?"

"I would like to ask one thing, an 8-month-old girl child was raped in New Delhi and she was wearing a small frock, Were her clothes also provocative? Who will decide which clothes are provoking and which ones are civilized? According to me, there is this mentality in our country where the victim who has been sexually abused ends up getting blamed. This should stop. I want to appeal Kerala High Court to take immediate cognizance of this matter and take immediate stern action," she added.

Human rights activist Brinda Adige also expressed her disappointment and said, "The Kerala magistrate ruling that a woman can be sexually harassed by her colleague because she was wearing provocative clothing is the most obnoxious and appalling. The verdict was given by somebody who is supposed to extend protection and justice to a grieved person."

"If this is the kind of mindset that these people have, what is the justice women will look forward to from the courts? I am hoping that he will be pulled up by the court council and sent for training. He must be trained like many of his others so such patriarchal, misogynistic, sexist statements are not heard by people from whom we expect justice. This is absolutely unacceptable. The law is very clear, prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace intention of the perpetrator is immaterial. If a woman felt that her modesty was outraged that is it, you look at the crime and the law not petty mindsets statements of this nature," Adige added.

Kerala Court orders bail to Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case

The Kerala Kozhikode Sessions Court was hearing a February 8, 2020 case against 74-year-old accused social activist Civic Chandran. According to the prosecution, Chandran along with the complainant and some other people were camping at Nandi Beach. The victim accused Chandran of grabbing her hand and forcefully taking her to a lonely place and asked to sit on his lap. Thereafter, he tried to outrage her modesty. However, the defence claimed that it was a cooked-up case.

The Court order read, "The photographs produced along with the bail application by the accused would reveal that the defacto complainant herself is wearing a dress which is sexually provocative. So Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused. Even admitting that there was physical contact it is impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the defacto complainant in his lap."

