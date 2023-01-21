DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Slams BJP's Allegation Of Staging Her Harassment, ‘Dirty Lies’

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal slammed the BJP for accusing her of staging the incident of her being harassed and then dragged by a drunk man outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

On January 18, during a ‘reality check’ on how safe the street is for the women of Delhi, the DCW chief was standing near the AIIMS gate.

Maliwal called the allegations against her by the BJP ‘dirty lies’ and said her voice cannot be suppressed and that she will keep fighting as long as she is alive.

‘Dirty lies’

"Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life by tying a shroud on my head. I had many attacks but I did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!," said Swati Maliwal in a tweet.

जिनहें लगता है मेरे बारे में झूठी गंदी बातें कर मुझे डरा देंगे उनको बता दूँ। मैंने सर पे कफ़न बांध इस छोटी सी ज़िंदगी में बहुत बड़े काम किए है। मुझपे कई अटैक हुए पर मैं रुकी नही। हर अत्याचार से मेरे अंदर की आग और बढ़ी। मेरी आवाज़ कोई नही दबा सकता। जब तक ज़िंदा हूँ लड़ती रहूँगी! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 20, 2023

BJP’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva had alleged on Friday that the person accused of harassing Maliwal, an AAP appointee, is an AAP party member, Harish Chandra Suryavanshi (47). He also released a picture of the accused and AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal both campaigning together. He said, "It has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy of AAP to defame Delhi internationally by showing the city as an unsafe city for women."

‘Fake sting’: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari, MP from BJP showing the picture of the accused with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal said, “This entire event is like a fake sting operation, hatched with the help of a private TV channel. What is the need of the fake sting. The video shows the lady (Swati Maliwal) is placing her hand (deliberately) inside the car and when the driver gets caught, it is revealed he is an AAP party worker.” Tiwari also demanded the police should investigate the phone details of Suryavanshi.

Image: Republic