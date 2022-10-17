Last Updated:

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal's Residence Attacked, Cars Vandalised By Unknown Assailant

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal alleged that her residence and car was attacked by unknown assailants while she and her mother were not at home.

Days after receiving rape threats, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal’s house was attacked by an unknown assailant on Monday morning. However, the DCW chief and her mother were not at home during the attack. 

According to the information, the cars, which were parked outside their house, have been vandalised and window panes of the vehicles have been shattered. Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal said that she will register a complain with the Delhi Police. However, the assailant has not yet been identified.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said, "Just a while back, an unknown assailant forcefully entered my house and attacked. Our cars have been vandalised and the assailant tried to enter the house. Thankfully my mother and I were not at home, or else I don't know what would have happened. Whatever you do, I will not be afraid. I am complaining about this incident to Delhi Police."

Swati Maliwal receives rape threats 

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a statement in which she reflected on how 10 women made severe sexual harassment allegations against director and reality show contestant Sajid Khan in the #MeToo campaign. She went on to add how the director had allegedly asked a few minors to strip naked during auditions to get a role in two of his films. 

The DCW Chief mentioned that she submitted a complaint to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to remove him from Big Boss immediately, however, no action had been taken on the same yet. She further revealed that she was getting rape threats on raising the issue.

