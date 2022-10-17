DCW Chief Swati Maliwal's Residence Attacked, Cars Vandalised By Unknown Assailant

Days after receiving rape threats, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal’s house was attacked by an unknown assailant on Monday morning. However, the DCW chief and her mother were not at home during the attack.

According to the information, the cars, which were parked outside their house, have been vandalised and window panes of the vehicles have been shattered. Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal said that she will register a complain with the Delhi Police. However, the assailant has not yet been identified.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said, "Just a while back, an unknown assailant forcefully entered my house and attacked. Our cars have been vandalised and the assailant tried to enter the house. Thankfully my mother and I were not at home, or else I don't know what would have happened. Whatever you do, I will not be afraid. I am complaining about this incident to Delhi Police."

अभी कुछ देर पहले मेरे घर पर कोई हमलावर घुस आया और उसने हमला किया। मेरी और मेरी माँ की गाड़ी बुरी तरह से तोड़ दी और घर में घुसने की कोशिश की। शुक्र है मैं और मेरी माँ दोनो घर पे नहीं थे, वरना पता नहीं क्या होता! कुछ भी करलो, मैं डरूँगी नहीं। @DelhiPolice को कम्प्लेन कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yQZSoMJl8s — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022

Swati Maliwal receives rape threats

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a statement in which she reflected on how 10 women made severe sexual harassment allegations against director and reality show contestant Sajid Khan in the #MeToo campaign. She went on to add how the director had allegedly asked a few minors to strip naked during auditions to get a role in two of his films.

The DCW Chief mentioned that she submitted a complaint to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to remove him from Big Boss immediately, however, no action had been taken on the same yet. She further revealed that she was getting rape threats on raising the issue.

Ten females had made severe sexual harassment allegations against (director & Bigg Boss contestant) Sajid Khan in #MeToo campaign. Sajid Khan had asked a few minors to strip naked during auditions to get a role in his movies 'Housefull 4' & 'Humshakals': DCW chief Swati Maliwal pic.twitter.com/82Xxu8RVcB — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022