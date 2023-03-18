DCW Chief Terms BJP MP's 'nagarvadhu' Tweet 'highly Condemnable'; Asks Him To Apologise

After BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey was caught in the eye of the storm for his 'Vaishali ki nagarvadhu' (royal courtesan) tweet, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwali on Saturday slammed him for his ‘highly condemnable’ comment and sought an apology from him.

Responding to Nishikant Dubey’s tweet and his indirect target on TMC MP Mahua Moitra, the DWC chairperson wrote, “No matter how big the differences in politics are, the level of the language should not fall. This house has also seen the debate of Indira-Vajpayeeji, but never saw it crossing the limits. Comparing a woman MP with a “nagarvadhu” is highly condemnable. Nishikant Dubey should immediately apologise to the country for this statement!”

Maliwal’s statement came after Nishikant Dubey, who is under fire over his alleged "fake MBA degree" from both Congress and TMC, in a tweet message compared ‘a woman MP from Bengal’ and ‘a woman MLA from Jharkhand with a twisted mind’ with “nagarvadhu” said that “even a nagarvadhu is respected in our religion". The saffron party leader further asked his followers not to make loose comments against the women political leaders.

Notably, Dubey did not name the two women leaders, he was allegedly referring to Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra and Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh from Jharkhand. The leader’s reaction came after both Mahua and Dipika alleged him of furnishing fake degrees in his election affidavit.

जिस महिला को बड़े छोटे का लिहाज़ नहीं,ख़ासकर विकृत मानसिकता की शिकार बंगाल से आई एक महिला सांसद व मेरे झारखंड की विकृत विधायिका के लिए,उनके लिए सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से आग्रह है कि हल्का कमेंट्स नहीं करें। अपने धर्म में वैशाली की नगर वधू तक को सम्मान समाज ने दिया है — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) March 18, 2023

Mahua Moitra responds to BJP MP’s tweet

Responding to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial tweet aimed at her in which he referred to the TMC leader as 'nagarvadhu', Mahua Moitra said, “Just heard from the grapevine that someone is so upset he’s getting his pals Ex -ED now UP MLAs to call up people and request them to not tweet against poor nice Farzi Bhaiya. Also that he’s got “full dossier” on me which he is making public. Am shaking in my LV heels!”

Earlier, TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted multiple tweets with photos of BJP Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey's degree claiming that they are fake. The TMC leader further went on to say that Dubey in his 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha affidavits claimed to have done a 'part-time MBA from Delhi University'.

In another tweet, she stated, “On 27.08.2020 Delhi University in a written reply clearly stated NO SUCH candidate with the name of the Honourable Member was either admitted or passed out from any MBA program in DU in the year 1993 as claimed in affidavits. Also answered an RTI stating the same.”