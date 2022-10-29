DCW Chief Writes To PM Modi On Ram Rahim's Parole And Bilkis Bano Case; Seeks Quick Action

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday, October 29, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought stronger laws to restrict remission and paroles of rape convicts, citing the Bilkis Bano case and Gurmeet Ram Rahim issue. Maliwal also demanded that Bilkis Bano's rapists and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim be sent back to prison.

The DCW chief took to Twitter and stated, "The release of the rapists of Bilkis Bano and the parole of Ram Rahim has broken the spirit of every Nirbhaya in the country. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to change the Remission & Parole rules. Along with this, there has been a demand for the rapists of Bilkis Bano and Ram Rahim to be sent back to jail."

बिलक़िस बानो के बलात्कारियों और राम रहीम का आज़ाद घूमना देश की हर निर्भया के हौसले पर चोट है…! माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी से अपील है की क़ानून सख़्त करें और इन रेपिस्ट को जेल पहुँचाएँ! pic.twitter.com/Q8ygiTxzQ0 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 29, 2022

Along with the tweet, Maliwal also shared a video where she was heard saying, "We saw how the rapists of Bilkis Bano were released even before they completed their sentences. Bilkis Bano was only 21-years-old when she was gangraped. She was five months pregnant at the time of her gangrape incident. Seven members of her family were killed in front of her eyes. Despite being such heinous criminals, the Gujarat Government released them even before they completed their life sentence."

'Every Nirbhaya's spirit broken'

She further spoke on Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole and added, "A few days ago, the Haryana Government granted parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is a rapist and also involved in other dangerous crimes. We saw how he is now holding pravachans and big ministers are attending his events. I want this country to have such strong laws that if someone is a rape convict, they should not be released at any cost. Remission and parole should be more stringent. Whenever rapists are released likes this, all the Nirbhayas in this country will lose their spirit. I appeal to the Prime Minister to immediately intervene in this matter."

A few days ago, the DCW chief spoke exclusively to Republic on Bilkis Bano's case and Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole, stating, "It is really shameful. Not only has he raped his disciples he is also a murderer, and he has been convicted. In such circumstances, the Haryana government every other time, releases him on parole, and this man is giving speeches, pravachans, making dance videos, and he is able to get away with it. That is because the entire Haryana government is literally lying at his feet. The Deputy Speaker and mayor of the Haryana government actually stated in front of everyone how big bhakts they are of this rapist. This is shameful and the strongest action needs to be taken against those who are promoting such rapists and murderers. This raises a larger issue, as to how these paroles are given."

Referring to the Bilkis Bano case, Maliwal added, "Even in the Bilkis Bano case, now it is coming out that all those people who were released through the remission policy of the Gujarat government, had outraged the modesty of women, and there were cases that were running against them, and yet they were given the remission. So I think there's something drastically wrong with these policies, they need to be corrected, and I appeal to the Haryana government that does not make a travesty of justice."