DCW Issues Notice To Delhi Police After Fire At Old Age Home In GK-2 Kills 2 Elderly Women

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the death of two elderly women in a fire incident in the Greater Kailash area of the national capital. Notably, two elderly women were killed after a fire broke out at the Senior Citizen Care Home, E Block in Delhi's Greater Kailash area in the early hours of Sunday.

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

Swati Maliwal, in her notice, said, "DCW has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of fire in a nursing home cum old age home in Greater Kailash area of Delhi." Notably, the commission has sought the following information from Delhi Police Greater Kailash Station Officer:

Copy of FIR registered in the matter

Details of the person(s) responsible for the negligence in the matter

Whether the persons(s) involved in the negligence arrested? If not, please provide reasons for the same.

Whether the home had the necessary license(s) from the Department of Social Welfare/Women and Child Development/Health Department? If yes, please provide a copy of the same.

Copy of the enquiry report conducted in the matter

Report of detailed action taken in the matter

Notably, DCW has sought the above information from the Station House Office of Greater Kailash latest by January 6, 2023.

Fire breaks out at senior care home in Delhi's Greater Kailash

At least two people died after a massive fire broke out at the Senior Citizen Care Home, E Block in Delhi's Greater Kailash area in the early hours of Sunday, January 1.

Several fire officials and police reached the spot and brought the flames under control. Officials said that they received a call at around 5:15 am after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "Fire officials rescued six people from the building. Two people died of burn injuries," the Delhi Fire Service was quoted saying by news agency ANI.