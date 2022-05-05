DCW Issues Notice To Delhi Police & MCD Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of 2 School Girls

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday gave notice to the Delhi police as well as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) over the alleged molestation of two primary school girl students of a civic body-run school in Bhajanpura area of East Delhi.

According to the statement from DCW chief, Swati Maliwal, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person in an MCD run school in the Bhajanpura area. "In an MCD run school in Bhajanpura area, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person. He went to their class and removed the clothes of the girls. He then removed his clothes and urinated in front of the class,” said Swati Maliwal, chief, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

दिल्ली के MCD स्कूल में आदमी घुस आया & 2 लड़कियों के कपड़े उतारे, फिर पूरी क्लास के सामने शौच किया! लड़कियों ने प्रिन्सिपल & टीचर को बताया तो उन्होंने कहा ‘भूल जाओ’! मैंने पुलिस को नोटिस इशू करा है - आरोपी तुरंत अरेस्ट हो।MCD कमिशनर को भी तलब किया है। जवाबदेही निश्चित होनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/qRUqfgXOOw — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 4, 2022

"The Commission has been informed that on 30.04.2022 after the school assembly, students were waiting for their teacher inside the class when an unknown person entered the class. Allegedly he removed clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities to her, then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students," a statement from the DCW read.

DCW also accused the class teacher and the principal of the school of not taking any action. "When the students informed the class teacher and Principal about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it," a state from DCW read. The commission issued notice to Delhi Police and summoned the EDMC commissioner before it, regarding the matter.

"We have summoned the Commissioner of East MCD to appear before us and answer the question that how can an unknown person enter the school. What happened to the CCTVs that have been installed?," said Maliwal in her notice to EDMC Commissioner. She also informed that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

'No CCTV in school': Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the “cognizance was immediately taken” in the alleged molestation matter in an MCD-run school and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). However, the police also said that there were no CCTVs installed at the entrance or inside the school where the alleged molestation happened.

"It was an MCD school and no CCTV was found installed at the entrance or inside the school. However, a number of CCTVs have been examined in the vicinity to trail the suspect/accused persons," said Delhi Police said according to ANI. It further added that a special team has been formed to investigate the matter. "On the basis of identity revealed by the girls, portray of suspect person has been prepared and two suspects have been zeroed-in," the police said.