DCW Launches Probe Into Sexual Harassment Cases In College Fests, Summons DU Officials

After several reports surfaced of repeated cases of sexual harassment with girls during college fests, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal launched an enquiry and summoned Delhi Police and Delhi University officials to appear before the commission with details of guidelines and systems that they have built to ensure such cases will never happen in the future.

Earlier on March 29, DCW chief Swati Maliwal took suo moto cognizance and issued notice to Delhi Police and Indraprastha (IP) College principal on reports of sexual harassment with students during a fest organized in the college. DCW's action came after it was reported that some boys entered the college during a fest organized therein and harassed the girls. Also, the boys allegedly tried to enter the hostel of the girl students.

Recent news of harassment with girls at a Fest organised by IP college is v shocking. Such incidents have occurred in the past as well. Issuing notice to Delhi Police. Such hooligans should be behind bars! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 28, 2023

DCW chief Maliwal stated, “The incident is extremely unfortunate. We have seen a number of cases in the past wherein girl students have been harassed by antisocial elements who have forcibly entered colleges, especially during the fest. I have issued notices to Delhi Police and college authorities.”

“The accused must be arrested immediately and action should be taken against persons responsible for a lapse in security. Delhi Police and Delhi University must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again,” she added.

Further, DCW sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with the details of the accused arrested. The Commission also demanded a copy of details of security arrangements made by Delhi Police and college authorities during the fest. The commission has asked the college and police to provide copies of communication made in this regard and sought an action taken report by April 3.

Chennai’s Kalakshetra students protest demanding action on sexual abuse complaints

On March 31, the students Union of the Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai wrote to the Ministry of Culture alleging sexual and verbal abuse faced by current and former students by four faculty members including an assistant professor. They also demanded the reconstitution of the internal complaints committee comprising a student representative. Students have said that they will continue their protest till their demands are met.

Later, the Adayar Women Police filed FIR in the Kalakshetra sexual harassment case. Chennai police officials said, "Professor Hari Padaman has been booked under 3 sections of the Women Harassment Act."

Notably, the Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts will remain closed till April 6 due to students' protest demanding action against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed the students