DCW Prevents Child Marriage & Forcible Conversion In Delhi, Rescues Minor From Venue

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday (March 18, 2021) stopped the child marriage of a 15-year-old girl in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. According to the DCW, the girl was being forcibly married off by her family in a different religion. The commission received the information about the marriage of the girl child through an unknown person after which they contacted the Delhi police. However, the DCW informed that they did not get an immediate response from the police.

Swati Maliwal, DCW chief, said in an official statement, "It is very sad that we are still witnessing child marriages in the country. We need to punish those people who are snatching the childhood of these young girls. We have rescued thousands of minor girls from being married off." READ | Girl flees uncle home to escape child marriage, found pursuing nursing course 4 years later

After receiving the information, the team of the Delhi Commission for Women stayed around the place for two days and quietly took stock of the activities and got the news right. As soon as the groom arrived for the ceremony on Thursday, the DCW and Delhi Police arrived on the scene and met the child. The girl claimed that she is 15 years old. In a statement, her mother also admitted that the girl is 15, saying that she was born in the year 2005. The girl's family and those who were present at the ceremony have been taken by police for further investigation. Police also recorded the minor's statement and said that she was scheduled to appear before the Child Welfare Committee for further action.

Another case of forcible child marriage and conversion

In a similar case, on March 11, 2021, a 13-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted by armed assailants from her wedding venue in Pakistan's Sindh province and forcefully converted to Islam by a Barelvi cleric Mian Mithoo before being married off to a Muslim man. Her father informed the media that the girl was dragged by five men from their house and was forcibly converted.