DCW Sends Notice To Delhi Police, Demands Action In Case Related To Rape Of 7-year-old

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday sent a notice to the Delhi Police demanding strict action in the case pertaining to the rape of a 7-year-old girl in the national capital's Ranjit Nagar area. In a letter to the Ranjit Nagar Police station, DCW chief Swati Maliwal detailed the horrific incident where a 7-year-old girl child was lured and raped by a 20-year-old in the capital. Demanding a copy of the registered FIR, Swati Maliwal asked the police to arrest the accused person(s) immediately and send an action report to the commission by October 26.

The letter read, "The Delhi Commission for Women has received information regarding rape of a girl child in Ranjeet Nagar of Delhi 22.10.2021. The Commission has been informed that a 7-year-old girl was lured by a man who offered her a 10 rupee note and thereafter raped her brutally. The father of the girl took her to a nearby hospital but since her bleeding did not stop; she was referred to another hospital where she is admitted presently in a critical condition."

Calling it a 'serious matter', the DCW demanded a copy of the FIR registered in the case and details of the accused arrested. If absconding, the Delhi Police has been asked to provide a report of the steps taken to apprehend the accused as well as an action report in the matter by October 26, 2021.

Ranjeet Nagar rape case

In a horrific incident, a 6-7-year-old girl child was raped brutally by a 20-year-old man in West Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar. The accused had lured the child by offering her a Rs 10 note after which he took her to an isolated area to commit the heinous crime. The girl is presently admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition. According to news agency ANI, the accused is still absconding.