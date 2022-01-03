DCW Summons Cyber Cell, Delhi Police In 'Bulli Bai' Case; Seeks Arrest Of Culprits

Amid the outrage over the 'Bulli Bai' app, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday took suo moto cognizance of the matter issuing summons to the Cyber Crime Cell. The DCW noted that a similar incident had come to light in 2021 wherein pictures of many Muslim women were uploaded on the same ‘GitHub’ app under the name of ‘Sulli Deals’. Issuing a notice, the commission asked the Delhi Police to appear before it and provide a list of people arrested in both the ‘Sulli deal’ and ‘Bulli bai’ matters, calling the non-arrest of culprits 'appalling'.

Further, the Commission also sought details of action taken against the ‘GitHub’ app and steps taken in preventing platforms from uploading such derogatory and illegal content in the future. The Delhi Police has been asked to inform whether any guidelines with respect to such incidents have been formed by them.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has stated that non-arrest of culprits in such a serious matter is appalling and that this callous attitude of the law enforcement agency has emboldened the culprits and others who are continuing to ‘sell’ women and girls online!" it said in an official release.

DCW President Swati Maliwal issues response

Reacting to the incident, DCW President Swati Maliwal accused the Delhi Police of having 'callous behaviour' in matters related to Cyber Crime. The police have been directed to appear before the Commission with the complete case files of both matters on January 6.

"I am of the view that these incidents are happening due to the callous behaviour of the Delhi Police in matters related to Cyber Crime. Why no arrests have been made till date in the Sulli Deals matter? Delhi Police must make arrests in both ‘Sulli Deal’ and ‘Bulli Bai’ matters urgently and get their act together in other cases related to cyber crime! Have issued summons to them. Shall ensure accountability!'' Swati Maliwal stated,

Last week, many Muslim women took to Twitter to share screenshots of their social media photos being shared without consent on GitHub, which allegedly allowed users to participate in an 'auction'. The screen of the app reads 'Your Bulli Bai for the day' and then tags the woman via her Twitter handle.