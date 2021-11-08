DCW Summons Justdial To Investigate Alleged Role In Promoting Sex Rackets In Spas

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to local search engine Justdial for allegedly promoting prostitution rackets being run across spas in South Delhi. According to an official release of DCW, several complaints had been received by the body which alleged that sex rackets were being run in spas across Delhi.

To investigate the matter, a team called Justdial.com and sought numbers of spas operating in the national capital. However, to its surprise, the commission's team received over 15 calls and 32 Whatsapp messages from certain ‘spas’, wherein pictures of more than 150 young girls along with the rates of their ‘services’ were shared.

In its release DWC quoted a message that they had received saying, "For instance, a message was received from a phone number wherein the picture of a young girl was sent by the ‘spa’ followed by the message ‘Ek shot ka rate aapko 2500 lagega ok full enjoy karagi full coparit karagi full service karagi ok ji. Full night ka rate aapko 7000 lagega ok sir good sarvis milega ok sir service mein aapko koi dekat problem nahi hoga sir ji’."

Other similar messages were received by DCW which shared more photographs of girls and their rates claiming to provide ‘body to body’ massage and ‘sandwich’ massage with ‘beautiful and young’ Indian and Foreign national girls. Upon inquiring further details, spas immediately provided specifications of the illegal prostitution activities they were indulging in.

DCW approaches Delhi Police

After the shocking matter came to light, the DCW asked the Delhi Police Crime Branch to take strict action and register an FIR immediately. Justdial’s management has been summoned in the matter and has been asked to explain their policy for background checks of the ‘spas’ listed with them.

"They have been also asked to inform the details of the spas which sent the Commission’s team the messages for providing sexual services as well as the amount of money taken by Justdial to list them on their site. The Commission has sought a detailed action taken report by November 12, 2021, given the severity of the matter," DWC said in the statement.

Meanwhile, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed her shock over the 'blatancy and impunity' with which prostitution rackets are operating in the Capital. "The Commission is against objectification and commercial sexual exploitation of girls and shall leave no stone unturned to stop it," she said.

