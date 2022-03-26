DCW Takes Cognisance Of Major Discrepancies In Night Shelter For Mentally Challenged Women

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took note of major issues discovered in a night shelter for mentally challenged homeless women in the national capital on Saturday. Soon after the matter was discovered, the Commission issued notifications to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Delhi Police in this regard.

"A complaint was received by the Delhi Commission for Women citing major concerns in a Night Shelter run by an NGO called 'Ashray Adhikar Abhiyan' in the Subzi Mandi neighbourhood of Delhi. The Commission sent a team to the shelter, where they spoke with the staff and residents. It was observed that the shelter houses nine mentally challenged women and girls altogether. It is clear that the night shelter serves as a shelter for women who are mentally challenged.

No trained officers to care for the mentally challenged

However, no welfare officer or appropriately trained officer has been assigned to care for mentally challenged women. "There are no standard operating procedures in place to deal with the ladies and any emergencies that may arise at any time," the DCW warning stated in an ANI report. The panel also found that inmates' health records were not being kept up to date, despite the fact that the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences had prescribed drugs to all of them (IHBAS).

Women who lived there were raped, says DCW chairperson

"Nine mentally challenged women are living in a night shelter in Delhi," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter. We discovered severe flaws in the shelter's operation. A former shelter employee said that she and another woman who lived there were raped. I've sent notices to the DUSIB and the Delhi Police, requesting swift action and arrest."

दिल्ली के एक नाइट शेल्टर में 9 मानसिक रोगी महिला रहती हैं। हमने विज़िट की तो शेल्टर संचालन में गम्भीर कमियाँ पाई। शेल्टर की पूर्व स्टाफ़ ने बताया की उसके & शेल्टर में रहने वाली महिला के साथ रेप हुआ है। मैंने DUSIB & दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस इशू कर तुरंत अरेस्ट & कार्यवाही माँगी है! pic.twitter.com/qok8nqJJbV — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 26, 2022

Lack of security was also discovered at the shelter by the visiting team of DCW. Police actions were not taken nor any action was initiated when it was required. Further explaining the situation with an example, the DCW stated to ANI, “A resident who has been staying at the night shelter since 2018 was a victim of domestic abuse, and her spouse had evicted her from her home. In her case, no police report has been filed yet. Furthermore, an ex-staff member of the shelter claims that she and a 25-year-old shelter resident were raped by two males. The situation has been reported to the Delhi Police, who have filed an FIR and are investigating the charges."

Image: ANI