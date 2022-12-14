DCW Takes Cognizance Of Attack On 17-year-old In Dwarka; 'Acid Being Sold Like Vegetables'

The Delhi Commission of Women on Wednesday took cognizance of the acid attack on a seventeen-year-old in Dwarka. Taking to Twitter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal highlighted how the miscreants, in broad daylight, poured acid at the school-going girl and fled. The victim and her family are being helped, informed Maliwal.

Maliwal also expressed her apprehensions about the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital and further informed that the DCW has issued notice to the Delhi Police for the arrests of the miscreants, and to subject them to the strictest of punishments. "But the biggest question here is why the retail sale of acid isn't banned, even after several notices?" she asked.

'Why doesn't the government ban the retail sale of acid?'

To buttress her point, Maliwal shared a post from October, which suggested that there was no surveillance conducted in 2 districts of Delhi in the past six years, and 0 penalties were imposed in 6 districts in the said time period. Besides, the districts from which penalties were collected, which amount to over Rs 36 lakhs, were not spent on the victim.

"This is the condition of acid sales in Delhi. Today, acid is being sold in the country as easily as vegetables are sold. Despite our many reports, why doesn't the government completely ban the retail sale of acid?" the DCW chief asked.

One person detained in Delhi acid attack case

As per police, a PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of acid being thrown on a girl in the area of PS Mohan Garden. It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two bike-borne persons at around 7:30 am.

The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. "Our younger daughter came running to the house and said that acid has been thrown at her sister. Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified. It (acid) has entered both her eyes," said the father of the girl.

The victim has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on.