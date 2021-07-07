DCW Takes Cognizance Of 'Sulli Deals' Platform Targeting Muslim Women, Seeks Action Report

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed report in the matter pertaining to pictures of Muslim women being uploaded and circulated on an internet platform 'GitHub' and the use of derogatory terms against them. Taking suo-moto cognizance of the matter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote to the Delhi Police and sought a copy of the FIR registered along with details of action taken against the accused so far.

The matter came to light after a Twitter user shared screenshots from GitHub, which hosted 'Sulli Deals' - a website that shared pictures of Muslim women, labelling them as the 'Deal of the Day'. The website has now reportedly been taken down.

As per reports, pictures of nearly 90 women belonging to the Muslim community including prominent journalists, activists, and artists had been shared, putting them up 'for the auction'. Social media reports suggest that while a majority of the women profiled were Indian, some of them also included Pakistani nationals. The pictures of women shared were allegedly sourced from their social media handles. It is to be noted that 'Sulli' is a derogatory term for Muslim women.

While there has been an active social media campaign against the website hosted by GitHub, the perpetrators still remain unknown.

Somebody made an app of 'Sulli Deals' which has twitter handle of so many Muslim girls. You are one tap away from finding the girl as your deal.

That app has our pictures and our names.

The motto of the app says, 'community driven, open source project' pic.twitter.com/Rc2vyynRMy — K (@madeforbrettLEE) July 4, 2021

DCW chief seeks details by July 14

In her letter to the Delhi Police, DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote, "It has been reported that the photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub - by the name of 'Sulli Deals' - on Sunday, July 4, wherein these girls were presented as the 'deal of the day' for others, and derogatory words were used against them."

"Subsequently, many women had to leave social media platforms after their images got circulated. This is a very serious matter and constitutes cybercrime," she added. The DCW chief has sought a copy of the FIR, details of the accused identified and arrested, steps taken to identify and arrest the accused and detailed action taken report in the matter. The women's body has sought the aforementioned details by July 14.