DCW Writes To Delhi Cops Over Ink Attack On Woman Who Accused Rajasthan Min's Son Of Rape

In a key development, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to the Delhi Police after a 23-year-old, who levelled rape allegations against the son of a Rajasthan minister, was attacked in the national capital on Sunday. Labelling the matter as 'very serious', DCW has sought a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) filed with respect to the attack. Furthermore, the Commission has asked to submit the details of the accused arrested and steps taken by the police to ensure the safety and security of the woman along with her family. A detailed action report on the matter has to be sent.

NCW issues notice to Delhi Police

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 15.06.2022," said the Chairman of the Commission, Swati Maliwal in the notice to the police, which was issued after the Commission received a complaint. The incident happened on June 11, when the girl, while travelling with her mother, was attacked by two men in Southeast Delhi. A blue colour liquid, purportedly ink, was thrown at the 23-year-old.

According to Maliwal, they threatened her to withdraw her rape case. She quoted the accused people as telling the woman, 'Tu manegi nahi na, case wapas lele, ye to bas trailer hai (You are not going to budge right...withdraw the case, this is just a trailer' and ran away.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman is the complainant in a rape case filed against the son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi. Following her complaint, a case was registered in Delhi and a police team was sent to Jaipur to arrest the minister's son, Rohit Joshi, last month. The minister's son was, however, not found at home. Rohit finally appeared before the Delhi Police team on June 12. He appeared after securing anticipatory bail from a court in Delhi.

Delhi Police lodges FIR

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey, speaking on the attack, said, "In the matter, a case under section 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station and an investigation is underway. The police are looking for CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events. "