DCW Writes To Delhi Police, DGCA Over Alleged Sexual Harassment On Plane

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police and DGCA over an alleged incident of sexual harassment on a Delhi to Mumbai flight. The DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that suo-moto cognizance has been taken of a video being circulated on social media platforms regarding alleged sexual harassment by a passenger onboard the flight. The incident is alleged to have occurred on a Mumbai-bound SpiceJet flight.

It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. A fellow passenger saw the accused clicking pictures of the attendant's leg and recorded his act. She then informed the airline crew. On landing the SpiceJet crew informed the airport security about the incident. It has been stated that upon checking his mobile phone, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notice to DCP, IGI Airport and Director General, DGCA in the matter. The commission has sought details of the FIR along with the arrest made in the matter by Delhi Police. Also, the commission has asked DGCA whether the matter has been forwarded to Internal Complaint Committee under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace, or any other committee. The commission sought details of action taken against the passenger. The commission has asked Delhi Police and DGCA to provide action-taken reports by August 23.

DCW chairperson stated, “Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on the rise. This is unacceptable. In this particular case, an FIR should be registered. The incident should be investigated, and the guilty must be punished. DGCA must have a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment on flights and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Meanwhile, Republic spoke to SpiceJet but no action or complaint from their side has been given to the DCP airport on this incident. According to the airline sources, they are in touch with the crew and necessary actions will be taken after an internal investigation.

