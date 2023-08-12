Last Updated:

DCW’s 181 Helpline Got Over 6.3 Lakh Calls In One Year: Maliwal

The 181 is a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress. The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities.

Press Trust Of India
Delhi Commission For Women Chief Swati Maliwal.

Delhi Commission For Women's 181 helpline received more than 6.30 lakh calls between July 2022 and June 2023, its chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Maliwal said 92,004 "unique cases" like domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO, kidnapping and cyber crimes were registered through the helpline during the period.

Maliwal said the helpline is backed by a support team on the ground.

The 181 is a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress. The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities such as Delhi Police, hospitals, and shelter homes for redressal.

In most cases, a team of counsellors is dispatched to meet the distressed women to assist them. 

