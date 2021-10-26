DCW's Swati Maliwal Writes To UP CM Demanding Stringent Action In Bulandshahr Rape Case

Urging immediate action against the perpetrators of rape of a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, Delhi Commission for Women’s Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, October, 26.

In the letter, Swati Maliwal urged the UP CM to take immediate action against the negligent officials and provide security and assistance to the family of the victim. Her letter comes after, DCW Chairperson met the 12-year-old victim, who has been admitted to a Delhi hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal writes to UP CM demanding stringent action in Bulandshahr rape case

She further asked the CM to direct the Uttar Pradesh Police to add relevant sections of rape to the FIR in the case. In the letter, Maliwal wrote, "Through this letter, I wish to bring to your kind notice the plight of a 12-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh who is presently battling for her life in a hospital in Delhi. She has been brutally raped by a man in Bulandshahr, who, after raping her, inflicted several injuries on her and tried to strangulate her. I visited her in the hospital and she is in a very critical condition.”

Describing the alleged version of the attack on the victim, Maliwal said that the accused attacked the minor, while she was playing with her sisters outside her home, in the absence of her parents, who were working in the fields at the time of the crime. "At around 12 pm, their neighbour named Chhatrapal, aged 45 years, came there and took the 12-year-old girl inside the house and brutally raped her. Thereafter, he attacked her with a knife and tried to strangulate her and fled from the spot. Her 5-year-old sister witnessed the whole incident," wrote Swati in the letter.

Stressing her concerns on the critical condition of the victim, the DCW chairperson said that the girl was earlier taken to Bulandshahr hospital where they recommended her to Meerut and from there she was transferred to Delhi owing to her severe health condition. She further said that she was apprised by the Doctors in Delhi about the brutal injuries caused to the minor. Maliwal furthered that the victim had also developed a neurological issue and hasn’t gained consciousness yet. Outlining the viciousness of the attack, she alleged that despite the victim’s critical condition, Uttar Pradesh Police has not added relevant sections of rape in the FIR yet.

Urging the CM to take stringent action, she wrote "This is deeply distressing. While the Commission is trying to assist the survivor and her family and is looking after their immediate medical and legal needs, you are requested to urgently issue an order to the Uttar Pradesh Police to add relevant sections of rape to the FIR, take action against the negligent officers and provide protection to the girl and her family.”

She also demanded the UP government to compensate the survivor’s family soon as they belong to the low-income group. "Therefore, you are requested to urgently provide a considerable amount of compensation to the survivor. You are also requested to ensure a proper rehabilitation plan for the survivor to ensure that the girl leads a normal life in future. Also, the trial of the case should take place in a fast track court, so that the accused can be given exemplary punishment at the earliest. Looking towards a positive and prompt action on your part," she added.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI