DDA Allocates 1,078 EWS Flats In Jwalapuri Bagh And Ashok Vihar Clusters

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allocated 1,078 economically weaker section (EWS) flats under the Seetu Punarwas Yojana, a scheme aimed at replacing slums with housing.

The DDA has allocated the flats to eligible families in the Jwalapuri Bagh and Ashok Vihar clusters. Demand-based allocation letters were issued to all these families on June 27, a statement said.

According to the DDA, a facilitation centre has been established near the Jwalapuri Bagh cluster. On Thursday, MP Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the facility.

The centre will provide various services to the residents of the Jwalapuri Bagh cluster, including distribution of demand-based allocation letters, biometric verification, provision of loans by financial institutions to interested allottees, preparation and submission of documents for possession of property, and issuance of possession certificates for the property.

The Seetu Punarwas Yojana aims to improve the living conditions of economically weaker sections by providing them with affordable and sustainable housing options.