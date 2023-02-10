DDA Begins Anti-encroachment Drive In Mehrauli, Locals Say Houses Not Illegal

As heavy police force along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed in Mehrauli with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) initiating an anti-encroachment drive. The locals were adamant that their houses are not illegal and that they should not be demolished. DDA claims the building, colony and jhuggis are constructed on land belonging to the civic authority.

The people whose houses were being demolished complained they are legal and they also have documentary proof to back their claims.

Locals say DDA action illegal

A local house owner questioning the DDA said, “Where was DDA when these houses were being built?,” another lady who broke down in tears said, “People have gathered here since last night. The LG and the DDA have made life difficult for the people since the past one month.”

The DDA officials said prior notices regarding the demolition have been given multiple times in the past. Even regarding the current demolition drive, a notice was given informing DDA will come with Bulldozers from Feb 10 to March 9.

One of the locals also complained about the police getting physical with them and being emotionless as they at times laughed at the people affected by the demolition drive. One of the locals said, “Children, women are being lathicharged. There is no sympathy shown to the people.”

The house owners claimed they bought the properties legally and they also have the property documents with the signature of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).