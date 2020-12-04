DDC Election Candidate Shot At By Terrorists In J&K's Anantnag Amid Phase 3 Of Polling

In a shocking and condemnable incident, a DDC candidate in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has been shot at as the third phase of polls are underway in the Union Territory. The candidate, Anees Ahmed of J&K Apni Party, has been shot at in Kokernag area of Anantnag. His condition is reportedly stable. The area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited.

NC leader Omar Abdullah expressed his concern on the incident and said that elections have always brought out the truth about 'those forces who have remained inimical to peace in Kashmir'. The third phase of DDC elections recorded a voter percentage of 25.58 % (till 11 AM) across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Disturbing reports coming in from Kokernag in South Kashmir of an attack on a DDC election candidate. I hope & pray that he survives the attack. Elections have always brought out the worst in those forces who have remained inimical to peace in Kashmir. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 4, 2020

District Development Council election

The DDC polls are being conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, have enabled the setting up of District Development Councils, the members of which shall be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

Addressing a press briefing, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma stated that the delimitation has been done for the respective constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the Union Territory. The electoral rolls used in the Sarpanch and Panch elections that have been updated on January 1, 2020, are being used for the DDC elections. Moreover, 25,000 central paramilitary personnel drawn from CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover during the polls.

