DDMA Allows Plying Of Delhi Metros, Buses At Full Seating Capacity To Lower Pollution

Keeping in the loop, the current air pollution and reducing the use of public vehicles in the National Capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday announced that Delhi Metros will be operating with full seating capacity and allowed standing passengers in the coaches. The government has also decided to increase the carrying capacity of buses to let more people use the public transport systems instead of private vehicles.

"Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100% seating capacity of the coach along with up to 30 standing passengers in a coach in Delhi Metro," Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in a statement.

In the latest order, the DDMA said that the movement of DTC buses within the state (National Capital Territory) shall be permitted with full capacity and standing capacity of 50 per cent.

Buses to ply with full capacity, 50% standing capacity

"Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as Cluster) shall be permitted with 100% seating capacity of the buses along with standing passengers up to 50% of the seating capacity of a bus," the DDMA said in a statement.

In the case of buses, boarding shall be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door, the statement added.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has also directed the Transport Department, DTC as well as DMRC to make sure passengers comply with strict COVID appropriate behaviour urging people to maintain social distancing, wearing masks and asking to use hand sanitisers while travelling.

Delhi AQI 'very poor': CPCB

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that Delhi's air quality on Sunday remained in the "very poor" category after the city's Air Quality Index was recorded at 374.

Authorities said that the AQI in the National Capital is likely to improve significantly from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds, PTI reported.

The AQI in the National Capital was registered at 377 on Sunday morning. The CPCB had earlier said that the AQI was lightly better on Friday at 370.

Delhi adjoining areas maintain 'very poor' category AQI

The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (346), Gurgaon (348), Noida (357), Greater Noida (320), and Faridabad (347) was also recorded in the "very poor" category.

Earlier keep in the purview the rising air pollution, the Delhi government had prohibited the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city. It has also closed the doors of schools and colleges till further notice.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded zero fatalities due to COVID. The National Capital also registered 32 fresh cases of the disease.

Image: PTI