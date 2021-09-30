DDMA Extends COVID Preventive Measures Till November 15 Amid Festive Season

The Delhi government on Thursday, 30 September 2021, announced that Chhath Puja celebrations will not be allowed in public places, rivers banks, and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. The order was issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which advised the public to celebrate the Chhath Puja at their homes. The DDMA order stated that the COVID preventive measures in Delhi will continue till November 15.

"Chhath pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/river banks, temples etc in Delhi and public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes," it stated.

This comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, on Wednesday, 29 September 2021, chaired the meeting of DDMA in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection.

Delhi Government ministers Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, and senior officers of NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were also present at the meeting.

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is dedicated to Sun God and his sister Chhathi Maiya. Devotees worship them, believing Lord Surya to be the source of all energies and powers. The Chhath Puja 2021 begins with the ritual of 'Nahay-Khay'. On 'Nahay-Khay', the whole house is cleaned and after taking a bath the vow of fast is taken. The next day the fast begins with Kharna. People offer prayers and perform rituals for four days (Nahay-Khay, Kharna, offering & worship of setting sun, offering & worship of rising sun).

