De-politicise Campuses!: Ex-Jadavpur VC Backs BJP MP's Clarion Call, Argues His Case

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta on Thursday made a strong pitch for the de-politicisation of University campuses across the country, a day after he was allegedly locked inside a room inside Vishwa Bharati University in Birbhum district on Wednesday for five hours. Supporting him, former Jadavpur Vice-Chancellor Abhijit Chakraborty, speaking to Republic TV, has said that he "strongly supports his stand." He also opined that students should not get actively involved in politics in their college days.

Abhijit Chakraborty said, "I completely support. I strongly support this because the students who are coming from different background, they are coming here to study, to research and to build their career. The parents are paying a lot. They are struggling to make their sons and daughters establish in society. So after coming to the university, they get involved in active politics and ruin their careers. That is not at all desired."

Speaking about the student protests and the atmosphere of the varsities across the country, he said, "There can be political awareness, there can be speeches but for that, there is a forum and there are specific places where they can arrange the programmes and they can offer their comments and they can offer their views. But it is not that every time they will get involved in political activities and they will disrupt the normal activities of the university, they will disrespect their teachers, Chancellor and the guests. This will shatter the image of the university."

Suggesting ways to de-politicise the campus of the universities and the possibility of facing backlash from students, the former VC of the Jadavpur University said, "If only the government attempts to de-politicise the university, it may not be successful. It should come from the teachers, the guardians. They should motivate the students not to join active politics at this level. If somebody is interested in politics, they can do it after graduation, post-graduation, there is no problem. They should not disrupt the atmosphere of the university. The university administration should show some strength, some resistance against such type of active direct politics."

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Thursday called on university campuses to be de-politicised by the political parties for students to better focus on their academics. "Based on the toxic level situation prevailing in university campuses right now, there needs to be a smooth de-politicisation process. We had generation-after-generation of students leave West Bengal or had their academics destroyed because of this. Political parties must be appealed to engage in an active process of de-politicisation." Swapan Dasgupta clarified that this does not mean prohibiting students to debate on politics but just to avoid partisan politics.

Swapan Dasgupta gheraoed

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium, allegedly led by Left party leaders. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to Republic TV, he alleged that he faced protests by members of the CPI(M)- backed SFI who also stalled the programme.

