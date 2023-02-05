Dead Body Of Man Recovered From Creek In Thane

The body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said.

The fire brigade received a call around 8.30 am about the body in Gaikukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder Road, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

The local firemen and the team of RDMC fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem, he said.

According to the police, a case of accidental death has been registered and a probe has been initiated.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)