'Dealing With China In A Firm Way, High-altitude Posts In India's Possession': Army Chief

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday addressed the de-escalation process between the Indian Army and PLA at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stating that India was dealing with China in a 'firm' and 'non-escalatory' manner. Sharing details of the ground situation, General Naravane asserted that there is an adequate deployment of forces at the Ladakh border and that the Indian Army was holding onto 'all important areas in the high-altitude region' to deal with any kind of contingencies.

"We are very clear that no de-escalation can take place before disengagement at all friction points. India and China have signed a number of border agreements which have been unilaterally breached by the People's Liberation Army(PLA)," General Naravane told PTI.

"Indian Army is very clear that no loss of territory or unilateral change in status quo will be permitted. We are dealing with the Chinese in a firm and non-escalatory way, ensuring the sanctity of our claims in eastern Ladakh," he added.

The Indian Army chief also stated that India was open to 'initiating confidence-building measures' with China. "The situation along the northern border is under control and that the coming rounds of military talks with China will focus on restoring the status quo ante of April 2020," MM Naravane added.

Indian Army denies fresh skirmish at LAC

The Indian Army Chief's comments come after reports suggested that China was denying India access to Depsang, Gogra, Hot Springs, and Demchok. Some even claimed that an infiltration attempt and a minor-face-off had taken place between the two sides at the LAC. However, the Indian Army had issued a clarification denying all such claims.

"It is clarified that NO such minor face-off has taken place between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May 2021 as reported. The article seems to be inspired by sources who may be trying to derail the ongoing process for early resolution of issues in Eastern Ladakh," the Indian Army said while slamming the report.