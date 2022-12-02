Dean Directed To File Report After JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-brahmin Slogans

In wake of the defacement of the building walls in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee, on Friday has been asked to submit a report to the Vice Chancellor at the earliest.

Notably, several buildings of the JNU campus were defaced on December 1 with slogans attacking the Brahmin and the Baniya community, the images of which were shared on social media.

While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that "can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all."

'civility' & 'mutual respect'.

Highly deplorable act of vandalism! pic.twitter.com/pIMdIO9QsX — JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) December 1, 2022

JNU campus buildings defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Meanwhile, the administration condemned the incident, saying that the school of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit at the earliest.

JNU issued a statement saying, “The administration condemns such exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all. The Dean, School of International Studies and Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates Zero tolerance for any kind of violence on Campus.”

Several buildings on the JNU campus were defaced on December 1, Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans such as, "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge."

JNUTF demands a restructuring of the security architecture of the Campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Forum said the incident is an act of subtle violence and also an attack on the political freedom of the teachers, “This is, in essence, an attack on the political freedom of the fellow teachers who belong to marginalised groups and a cowardly attempt to coerce teachers to fall in line,” and also took a swipe at the existing security arrangements in the university campus, “The incident also highlights the incessant failure of the security system in the campus that is increasingly deteriorating with every passing day. This is to put on record that JNUTF has raised the issue of security concerns on multiple occasions in a vociferous manner but its words have been falling on deaf ears.”

JNUTF PressNote 01.12.2022.

The latest incident of vandalism is a conspiracy by the cabal & the agents of chaos to disrupt the social harmony of the campus. pic.twitter.com/eAX07vdigf — JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) December 1, 2022

IMAGE: PTI