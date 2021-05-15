Dean Of ESI Hospital Kneels Down In Front Of Nurses, Thanks Them For COVID Service | WATCH

In a heart-warming incident, the Dean of Tamil Nadu's ESI hospital paid a special tribute to the nurses after he knelt down in front of the healthcare workers lauding them for their service amid COVID-19. On International Nurses Day, M Raveendran, dean of the Coimbatore Hospital recalled the contributions of the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale in the Crimean War drawing parallels of her service to that of the nurses amid COVID-19.

"In the same hospital they were admitted as positive COVID patients, four nurses, that’s how deadly this disease is. Wish you all the best nurses, By winning over COVID we will not get anything all credit will go to you. It is because of you if it wasn’t for you, our lab technicians and workers, paramedical workers to tell you frankly it is you who is leading us," said the ESI Hospital Dean.

Coimbatore ESI hospital Dean Ravindranath prostrates to the nurses thanking them for their selfless service. Vaidyo Narayano Hari, this is an expression of gratitude! #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/GqENXYuBpn — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) May 12, 2021

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, sources have reported that the newly-elected MK Stalin government is planning on intensifying the lockdown in the state. A committee has also been formed to give suggestions on the fresh guidelines. Currently, the state is in a two-week lockdown.

Tamil Nadu recorded 31,892 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including seven returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,31,377 while 288 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 17,056.

(With Agency Inputs)