Last Updated:

Dean Of ESI Hospital Kneels Down In Front Of Nurses, Thanks Them For COVID Service | WATCH

M Raveendran, dean of the Hospital recalled the contributions of Florence Nightingale drawing parallels of her service to that of the nurses amid COVID-19.

Written By
Ananya Varma

Image- @N_RamchanderRao/Twitter


In a heart-warming incident, the Dean of Tamil Nadu's ESI hospital paid a special tribute to the nurses after he knelt down in front of the healthcare workers lauding them for their service amid COVID-19. On International Nurses Day, M Raveendran, dean of the Coimbatore Hospital recalled the contributions of the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale in the Crimean War drawing parallels of her service to that of the nurses amid COVID-19.

"In the same hospital they were admitted as positive COVID patients, four nurses, that’s how deadly this disease is. Wish you all the best nurses, By winning over COVID we will not get anything all credit will go to you. It is because of you if it wasn’t for you, our lab technicians and workers, paramedical workers to tell you frankly it is you who is leading us," said the ESI Hospital Dean.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, sources have reported that the newly-elected MK Stalin government is planning on intensifying the lockdown in the state. A committee has also been formed to give suggestions on the fresh guidelines. Currently, the state is in a two-week lockdown. 

READ | COVID-19: No change in masking rules for vaccinated persons in India amid US policy shift

Tamil Nadu recorded 31,892 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including seven returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,31,377 while 288 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 17,056.

(With Agency Inputs) 

READ | ITBP soldiers' song dedicated to COVID warriors wins internet | Watch
READ | USTR discusses TRIPS waiver with Piyush Goyal, avers support to India's COVID-19 battle
READ | Ayush Ministry expands free distribution of COVID drug 'AYUSH-64' to 25 locations in Delhi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND