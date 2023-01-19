'Dear Flyer, Your Amritsar-Singapore Takeoff Is 5 Hours Early...'. Chaos Ensues

The latest in a string of bizarre incidents involving flying in India, around 30 passengers were left grounded and angry in Amritsar after their flight took off about 5 hours before they’d thought.

A Singapore-bound Scoot Airline flight was supposed to take off at 7:55 pm on Wednesday. It departed at 3 pm. Chaos resulted at the airport.

How did the flight take off without passengers? Stranded passengers protested

The Amritsar Airport authorities contacted the airline for reasons. It emerged that intimation of rescheduling had been sent to passengers via email, and as a result, 253 passengers had indeed managed to catch the flight. However, about 30 others hadn’t been so fortunate.

It then emerged that the unlucky 30 went through a travel agent to book their tickets. The intimation of prior departure went to the travel agent’s inbox, who didn’t give the passengers a heads-up.

Will the airline/travel agent be fined?

India’s civil aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has sought details from both Scoot Airlines as well as the Amritsar Airport authority.

Little over a week before this Amritsar incident, there was another. A GoFirst flight from Bengaluru to Delhi baffled just about everybody by taking off while 55 passengers with boarding pass in hand waited aboard a bus on the tarmac.

What is Scoot Airlines and what are they saying?

Scoot Airlines is a low-cost flyer and wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, which is the city-state’s flag carrier and majority-owned by Singapore’s sovereign investment vehicle Temasek Holdings. Scoot maintains it informed all passengers about the change in schedule.

However, about 30 passengers would beg to differ. Just don’t ask their agent.

Analysis on the takeoff trend

While the DGCA attempts to navigate the whodunnit, a check on Flightradar24 reveals that the flight in question, Scoot TR509, had taken off at 7:55 pm on each of the previous three days. The Wednesday rescheduling appears abrupt and anomalous by comparison.

On the other hand, for the subsequent days, it appears that the flight has been permanently rescheduled to take off from Amritsar at 3:45 pm. The airplane in question is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and is reported to take an average of 5:25 hours to complete the 4550 km journey.

A winter of passengers in the lurch

1. A GoFirst flight from Bengaluru to Delhi left 55 passengers on the tarmac

This lapse was pinned on the bus being briefly held up somewhere, and the designated ‘last bus’ having reached the plane before it. The air-crew apparently thought boarding was completed and the plane then proceeded to take off. Whether anyone noticed 55 fewer passengers in their seats as against the passenger manifesto is unclear. It did fly their luggage though.

2. An ‘accidental’ emergency door opening held up an entire flight

On December 10, an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Trichy was held up on the tarmac after a passenger ‘accidentally’ opened the emergency door.

The depressurisation of the cabin, while on the ground, resulting in the 70-odd passengers having to be deboarded while protocol checks were conducted. The incident was exacerbated after political parties alleged that the passenger who opened the emergency door was BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Surya has thus far not commented on the matter.