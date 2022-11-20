‘Dear Heroes’: Kerala Couple Sends Wedding Invite To Indian Army; Read Military's Response

A couple from Kerala made sure to send an invitation to their wedding to the people who worked day and night to indirectly help them reach the milestone. The pair, Rahul and Karthika, penned a handwritten note to the Indian Army to thank them for their relentless service.

Beginning the letter with the salutation “Dear Heroes,” the couple wrote: “ We are getting married on November 10. We are truly thankful for love, determination, and patriotism towards our country." The grateful couple noted in the letter that they owe the army a “deep debt of gratitude” as they have helped them and other citizens in living “happy days.”

"We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings,” the letter read.

Social media users react to the wedding invitation

After receiving the heartfelt note, the Indian Army took to its official Instagram handle to extend wishes to the pair. “Best Wishes. #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever,” the army wrote in the caption, and also tagged the groom.

Shared a day ago, the heartwarming post has amassed 101,000 likes and more than 300 comments so far. Several Instagram users reacted to it, including one, who wrote: “The best to express the love we've in our hearts for our real heroes.” Another user added, “This is the best thing I've seen today!!” A third user said: “Wow it's Such a beautiful Gesture.”