Dearth Of AI, ML Across Sectors; Top 500 Companies Will Alone Need 30,000 Advanced Experts

In a crucial study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIMA) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) titled 'AI in India - A Strategic Necessity', it was projected how the Indian markets will need more experts in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). In fact, specific number of jobs and experts needed were predicted by the study in which it was found that at least 30,000 advanced practitioners of AIML will be needed in the next 3-5 years.

The study conducted across at least 130 companies from various sectors like Banking, Finance, Insurance, consumer goods, industrial goods, the study focused on the various company's ability to leverage AI to drive towards its objectives.

IIMA Director says, "India poised to enter into a digital revolution"

Speaking on this, Professor Bharat Bhaskar, Director IIMA stated that, "India is poised to enter into a digital revolution where successful AI adoption by our industry can be a crucial determinant of India’s competitiveness globally. Successful adoption of AI could add up to 1.4 percentage points annually to the real GDP growth of India. From the perspective of corporates, the successful adoption of AI is expected to add over a five-year period, INR 1.5-2.5 trillion in incremental pre-tax profit for the top 500 Indian companies alone. This presents an incredible opportunity for the Indian industry and our companies can leverage the widespread internet access and cost-effective labour to move ahead and align themselves to the global AI maturity standards. I am confident that the joint study by the Brij Disa Centre IIM A and BCG, will have significant implications for policymakers as well as industry lenders to foster a conducive ecosystem for the adoption of AI by Indian organizations, and their success in translating it into business performance.”

The study has also found out that at least 10% of the companies transformed their AI capabilities in the last 3 years alone. But the study has pointed out the dire need for India to start adapting to the AIML and has focussed specifically on the crunch of AIML expertise in the country. It points out that India as of now only has 4.5% of the world's AI professionals and in the next few years.

MD BCG says, “Investments into AI could deliver extraordinary returns"

While speaking about the incentives of investing in AIML for companies, Sumit Sarawgi, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG commented, “Investments into AI could deliver extraordinary returns but success hinges on deploying AI at scale. An organisation-wide commitment is required for the successful AI-driven transformation of the organisation. The reason being a success from AI adoption, algorithms drive approximately 10% of the success, while data and technology infrastructure add a further 20%. The remaining 70% hinges on people, processes, and business transformation.”