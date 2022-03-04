Death of Ankit Gujjar in Tihar: HC grants time to CBI to file status report on investigation

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday granted time to file a further status report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case concerning the death of inmate Ankit Gujjar in Tihar jail last year following the agency's submission that the investigation in the case was ongoing.

CBI counsel told Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri that the agency needed more time to complete the investigation in the case.

“Qua murder, the investigation is finished. Qua extortion, the investigation is going on. We will probably arrest the accused also. And then file a status report,” CBI counsel said.

In its status report filed in the case, the CBI informed that its investigation focused on the alleged murder of Gujjar, negligence in providing him medical attention, the non-entry of PCR personnel inside the jail, shutting down of CCTV cameras, and extortion by jail officials.

The agency said that it has been established that Gujjar “had died in the intervening night of August 03/04, 2021 due to the blunt force injuries caused by sticks/lathi/baton/rods” and statements of four eyewitnesses have been recorded.

It stated that in the ongoing investigation, no CCTV footage related to the places of occurrence could be recovered.

“Investigation of the case is being carried out most expeditiously and earnest efforts are being made to conclude the case,” the status report said.

The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till May 6 and said that the authorities shall continue to provide protection to the wife of Gujjar's co-accused who had moved the court earlier alleging harassment at the hands of jail officials.

In its earlier status report, the investigating agency had stated that it had been established that several UPI payments were made from the account of the brother of the deceased and one witness had disclosed that in March last year, one of the jail staff received cash delivered by him on behalf of the deceased and the investigation on that front was underway.

The report had stated that witnesses have claimed that there was a fistfight between the deceased and a jail official, a Deputy Superintendent and that one of them also witnessed the deceased being beaten along with two others. Gujjar, 29, was found dead inside his cell in Tihar jail on August 4 last year.

The family of the deceased, represented by advocate Mehmood Pracha, had moved the high court last year, alleging that he was harassed by the jail officials as he was “unable to meet their regularly increasing demands for money” and was murdered “as a part of a pre-planned conspiracy”.

While transferring the probe into the death to the CBI, the high court had said that the deceased had “lost his life to custodial violence”.PTI ADS RKS RKS

