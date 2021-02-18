Death Row Convict Shabnam's Son Seeks Mercy As UP Preps To Hang India's 1st Woman Prisoner

Seeking mercy, UP murder convict Shabnam's son has asked President Kovind on Thursday, to grant his mother pardon. Shabnam - a postgraduate from Amroha has been sentenced to death after she killed 7 of her family members, is currently lodged in Mathura jail. Reports state the Mathura jail is currently preparing to hang Shabnam - the first woman to be hanged in Independent India - though no death warrant is issued.

Shabnam's son seeks pardon

Shabnam's massacre

As per reports, Shabnam (25), a postgraduate fell for Salim, an illiterate labourer from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in April 2008. When her family refused to let her marry him, Shabnam along with Salim massacred her family of seven - her mother, father, two brothers, sister-in-law, her cousin and ten-month-old nephew. As per reports, she had served her family milk laced with sedatives and slit their throats. Both Shabnam and Salim were sentenced to death in 2010 by an Amroha sessions court.

Over the years, Shabnam has appealed her case in the Allahabad High Court, Supreme Court, the President and the Supreme Court again, state reports. With the dismissal of her review petition by SC in January 2020, her judicial remedies seem slim. Reports further state that Pawan Jallad - India's lone executioner - has visited the Mathura jail - which is the only jail in India where women can be hanged - this week to review preparations. The gallows in Mathura Jail - built 150 years ago - has never been used.

Moreover, Pawan Jallad has reportedly stated that there was a structural issue with the gallows and has recommended ordering new ropes for the hanging. Shabnam's lawyers have reportedly not recieved intimation regarding a death warrant for past one year. Pawan Jallad, recently hanged the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed simultaneously at 5:30 AM in Delhi's Tihar central jail. In past 20 years, India has hanged 8 people - Dhanajoy Chatterjee, Yakub Memon, Afzal Guru, Afzal Guru and the 4 Nirbhaya rapists. Apart from Pawan Jallad, India does not have an official executioner, due to its low rate of hanging.

