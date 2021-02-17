Death Toll Rises To 50 In Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: Sidhi District Magistrate

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Choudhary has informed that as many as 50 people have died after a bus carrying 57 passengers fell into the canal in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning as the driver lost control over it. Seven people were rescued from the canal by the NDRF on Tuesday.

A horrific accident in Madhya Pradesh

A horrific bus accident took place in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning after the bus driver lost control, driving a passenger bus going to Satna into a canal. Shortly after the accident, SDRF and divers reached the spot, and water from the Bansagar canal was released into Sihawal Canal to lower its level for the rescue operations. There were about 57 people on the bus, out of which 50 were left dead, while 7 were rescued safely from the canal. In view of the tragedy, the Madhya Pradesh government cancelled the 'Grih Pravesh' or house-warming ceremony that was to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state.

Expressing his condolences, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very sad, I had words with the Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured well soon.

Madhya Pradesh CM and PMO announced ex-gratia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a press conference over the Sidhi bus accident revealing that 'as of now 45 people had lost their lives to the tragedy'. Chouhan also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of those who had succumbed to the accident. Madhya Pradesh CM wrote in his tweet, "Our brothers and sisters who were no more in this accident, their family members. The assistance of five lakhs will be given immediately." Also, PMO announced Rs 2 lakh for the victims and Rs 50,000 for the severely injured people. PMO India tweeted from its official account, "PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured."

