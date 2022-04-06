Debating On Criminal Procedure Bill, Mahesh Jethmalani Tears Into Chidambaram & UPA Regime

During the debate on the Criminal Procedure Bill in the Upper House of Parliament, MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mahesh Jethmalani tore into his contemporary from the Congress P Chidambaram on Wednesday for claiming that the Bill violates the Right to Privacy. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Jethmalani with a long list of arguments, countered the points of Chidambaram, calling the Right to Privacy an 'unruly horse'.

"The right of privacy is available to all honest citizens, to people who have not propelled towards crime or committed crime. Mr Chidamabaram says that the Right to Privacy should also be for murderers, rapists, forgers and terrorists. I ask why??" the MP said.

Mahesh Jethmalani counters P Chidambaram

Highlighting that the sole aim of the Criminal Procedure Bill was to keep a record of the misdeeds of the citizens if any, Jethmalani pointed out how there were limitations to it as well. The BJP leader highlighted that the bill apprises to only two categories- convicted criminals and undertrials.

"As far as undertrials are concerned, there is a clear prescription to provisions of Section 4. The provision says that if you are acquitted- If somebody is arrested but is subsequently discharged, then the records that were obtained during the time of his arrest will be deleted from the record. So there is adequate provision for that," the MP said, adding that the undertrials charged with offences of less than 7 years, also have a right to protest.

The senior advocate, coming to the Puttaswamy case cited by Chidambaram, highlighted how the Congress MP did not realise that the judgment passed by a bench of nine judges was replete with reference that in 'the case of detection of crime the Right to Privacy stands excluded'. "It has referred to the European convention that says the detection of crime is an exception to the Right to privacy. But he seems to have not read them," he said.

'Outdated, obsolete act was being relied on during Congress regime'

During his address, Jethmalani also pointed out that the Bill is being passed because of the experience of the incumbent government. "In its experience of the past 7-8 years, the government has realised that the previous government, of which Mr Chidambaram was a part, relied only on The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, which is an outdated obsolete act, because the technical use of the act no longer holds good except for a few provision. Advanced technological improvements. particularly the use of biometrics which is the gold standard for the investigation of crimes and for the detection of criminals is now used including in the USA," the MP said.

The BJP leader added, "It is never too late to rectify a delay, particularly when the delay has been found to prolong detection and most importantly the conviction rates in the country has suffered because of not bringing in the technological advancements in biometrics which help to detect that crime."

The Bill, providing for legal sanction to police to obtain physical and biological samples of convicts and detainees for investigation in criminal matters, awaits passing in the Rajya Sabha. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, April 4.

