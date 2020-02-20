Debbie Abrahams Was Sent Back "badi Izzat Se", Says MEA; Cites Her Anti-India Campaign

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that British MP Debbie Abrahams was sent back from India "bazi izzat se" (with a lot of respect), after she travelled to the country on Tuesday. Citing invalidity of her travel documents, MEA said that Abrahams' ideology was found 'anti-India' and that the BJP-led government sustained an anti-India campaign.

Addressing a press brief, MEA said, "She came here without a valid visa so we sent her back "badi izzat se" from Delhi Airport. We believe that her statements and ideology are anti-India. There is a sustained campaign from her side against India."

Earlier on Tuesday, Abrahams, after being denied entry into India, landed in Pakistan on Wednesday and said that she was not 'anti-India or pro-Pakistan' but wanted to 'assess' the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Labour party MP met with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Wednesday, a day after holding a presser alongside Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

READ| UK MP Debbie Abrahams meets Pakistan PM Imran Khan after her deportation from India

Debbie Abrahams, the chairperson for All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir claimed that the organisation was independent and was not 'pro-Pakistan or anti-India.' She further lauded Pakistan for showing an 'open approach' towards resolving the conflict of Kashmir. She said, "We wanted to make sure that the delegation visits Jammu and Kashmir. I have gotten no responses for my requests for a delegation visit to Jammu and Kashmir by India. Pakistan has shown an open approach towards resolving the Kashmir issue."

Debbie Abrahams' visa row

The BJP-led government cited the 'sovereign right of any country' on grounds for rejecting Labour MP Debbie Abrahams's entry into India on Monday. Responding to media reports, sources of the BJP-led government further added that Debbie Abrahams' visa was revoked for indulging in activities against 'India's national interest.' Similarly, the Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the proposed process was following in handling the case of the British MP's deportation.

Representing the constituency of Oldham East and Saddleworth since January 2011, Abrahams is the Chair of the British Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group. As per the website, its purpose is to support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination and to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370, she wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking whether UK would raise the matter at the UN Security Council meeting in September 2019.

READ| Deported UK MP Debbie Abrahams posts picture of e-Visa for India that was revoked