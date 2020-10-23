Debris Of AI Express Flight That Crashed At Kozhikode Cleared From Runway; WATCH

The debris of Air India Express flight 1344 which crashed at the Kozhikode airport in August is being cleared from the runway to conduct further studies, officials said on Friday. Components of the crashed plane are being transported with the help of three cranes, a lorry and 50 labourers. The debris will be kept about 500 metres outside the runway compound, where further investigation will be conducted. According to the crane operator said, the officials of Air India, the technical team and insurance team were present during the transportation, who noted down the damages.

The operator said it will take another 10 days to complete the transportation of the debris. The crashed plane will then be kept in the premises for at least one and a half years amid tight security and eventually a shed will be built over it, the officials added. Last month, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that investigator-in-charge Captain SS Chahar is probing the Air India Express crash. Puri also said that Chahar will "submit the report to Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preferably within five months from the date of order." Chahar was appointed by the Director-General of AAIB on August 13, 2020, for probing this case.

The Kozhikode plane crash

On August 7, the Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations.

A total of 21 persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost their lives in the flight crash. Two months after the tragic Kozhikode plane crash, Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal on Thursday said that almost everybody who was hospitalized has been discharged.

The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs.2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs.50,000 to people with minor injuries. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs.10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured.

