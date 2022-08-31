Debris Segregation Continues At Noida Twin Towers Site, Residents Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Segregation of rubble and secondary breaking of the debris continued on Wednesday at the site where the Supertech's twin towers were demolished three days ago, officials said.

The nearly-100-metre tall structures located in Sector 93A were razed to ground in a matter of 12 seconds, leaving behind a whopping 80,000 tonnes of debris chiefly consisting of concrete, steel and iron bars, they said.

As much as 50,000 tonnes of debris will be absorbed in the basements of the now-demolished twin towers while the remaining would be moved out over 90 days, said officials of Edifice Engineering, which was tasked with the demolition and debris clearance.

“Multiple earthmoving machines have been deployed at the site which will break down the debris further and segregate iron, steel from the concrete. The concrete would then be sent to Noida Authority's construction and demolition waste processing centre for processing and disposal,” an official overseeing the debris clearance said.

Police officials said, now only a small stretch of a road in front of the demolished structures remained barricaded and that was done for security reasons to prevent locals from entering the debris site.

Meanwhile, residents of ATS Village, where a compound wall and some other structures had suffered minor damages, remained concerned over the repair and cleaning work.

The Noida Authority had earlier said that the cleaning work in ATS Village would take a week's time while the repairing of the damaged boundary wall would also be completed by then.

The residents of Emerald Court on Wednesday celebrated the demolition of the twin towers while many joined Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the amphitheatre of the society on whose premises the illegal buildings stood till Sunday, blocking the residents' view, ventilation and sunlight.

“The twin towers have been removed after our legal fight of almost a decade. This is a time of double celebration for us. The illegal structures are gone and it is Ganesh Chaturthi today,” Uday Bhan Singh, the president of Emerald Court's residents' association, said.

The twin towers were demolished on August 28 in compliance with the Supreme Court's order last year which found their construction was done in violation of building norms.

