Debt, Fraud & Deportation: Punjab Tailor Who Sent Daughter To Canada Fears For The Future

Jagtar Chand, a tailor from Punjab's Jalandhar, took out a big loan to send his daughter to Canada in the hope of securing a better future for her. But now, Chand has been left in the lurch after his daughter received a deportation letter from Canadian authorities. Nearly 700 Indian students in Canada are facing risk of deportation after they signed up for permanent residency in the north American nation after Canadian authorities flagged fake documents.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has, however, said the focus of the government is to identify culprits behind fraud and not trouble victims. Trudeau, speaking during a Parliament debate, said, "We are deeply aware of the cases of international students facing removal orders over fradulent college acceptance letters. To be clear, our focus is on identifying the culprit, not penalising the victims." But affected Indian students and their families back home are worried about what the deportation letters mean for their future in the country.

'All of this is debt'

Jalandhar-based tailor Jagtar Chand had to put in a lot of effort to send his daughter to Canada. Speaking to Republic, Chand said the whole process of sending his daughter abroad had cost the family around Rs 16 lakh, and he had to take a loan for the entire sum. While Chand isn't sure if his daughter will get to stay in Canada, paying interest on the loan he had taken is getting difficult. Dimple had pursued a masters degree from Lovely Professional University before leaving for Canada.

Desperate and distraught, Chand said, "We can only request the (Canadian) government. The agents who defrauded us should be punished." Jagtar Chand further said that the agent who had facilitated his daughter Dimple's move to Canada had turned out to be a fraud. He said the offer letter the agent had arranged for Dimple was from a government college, but when his daughter moved to Canada, she found out that the college where she had taken admission was actually a private institution.

Why are Indian students facing deportation

Many Indian students who had gone to Canada in 2018-19 on a study visa realised in March this year, after they submitted their application for permanent residency, that some of their documentation was fradulent, when flagged by agencies, PTI reported. After that, the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) issued deportation letters to them. The fake documents are said to have been issued by a Jalandhar-based travel agent who had charged over Rs 16 lakh per student, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Punjab minister for NRI Affairs Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagging the issue to him. Dhaliwal has asked the MEA and the Centre to intervene and help find a solution to the issue.