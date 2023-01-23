Republic Day 2023: Narcotics Control Bureau To Debut At R-Day Parade, To Display 'NO' Mess

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will display a tableau for the first time during the Republic Day parade on January 26, accompanied by some of its personnel and two members of its canine squad while rolling down the Kartavya Path, NCB's Deputy Director General Monika Batra said.

“As far as I know, a tableau from the NCB will be showcased for the first time in a Republic Day parade in Delhi. We are very excited and proud to be part of it,” said the official.

Tableau’ message

Further revealing the message to be represented by the tableau, Batra said, “Our tableau has the message mounted on top, 'Nasha Mukt Bharat’, and a group of people standing in front of it, wearing different costumes of India and holding their arms out, with a banner placed below bearing a line 'Together We Can Do It'.”

The group of people represented from diverse cultural backgrounds is to portray that together “we can keep our country safe from the drug menace”, she added.

NCB float’ front look

The NCB float's front is decked with a fibre installation showing a hand-crossed symbol of 'no'. “The crossed hands show that we say ‘no to drugs’. Besides, the intelligence and technology that we use to detect drugs will also be showcased,” Batra said.

Canine members to accompany the tableau

German Shepherds Limbo and Jelly are two of the canine members of the NCB who will be accompanying its tableau. “While Limbo is four-year-old, Jelly is over five-year-old. They have helped detect consignment of drugs in the past,” said a handler of Jelly.

Total 23 tableaux

The ceremonial parade will feature a total of 23 tableaux, including six from various ministries and departments and 17 from states and Union Territories, all of which highlight India's unique cultural legacy and social, economic, and political advancement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will exhibit two tableaux representing the Union Ministries and central government agencies, one each representing the NCB and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while one each representing the Ministries of Agriculture, Tribal Affairs, Culture, and Central Public Works, which is part of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.