Dec 26 To Be Observed As 'Veer Baal Diwas', On Occasion Of Parkash Purab: PM Modi

In a big announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed that starting this year December 26 will be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas'. The Prime Minister has made the announcement on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Taking to Twitter, he also informed that Veer Baal Diwas will be a tribute to the Sahibzades - the four sons of the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh and their quest for justice.

In addition, he also stated that the Veer Baal Diwas will be observed on the same day when Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh attained martyrdom after they were executed by the Mughals. PM Modi hailed both martyrs for upholding the noble principles of Dharma.

PM Modi announces December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas

Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

In another tweet, he also hailed the bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons. He remarked that all of them gave strength to millions of people and never bowed to injustice. The Prime Minister also spoke about how they contributed to an inclusive and harmonious world.

"It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," PM Modi tweeted

The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement comes ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly elections that are scheduled for February 14. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is set to contest the polls in alliance with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's new party - Punjab Lok Congress as well as other factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Earlier in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws. The three farm laws were later repealed in the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor said that PM Modi, with his announcement, has emphasised that Sikhism is integral to the ethos and traditions of India.

PM Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws on Gurpurab

On the occasion of Gurpurab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi's announcement came amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders. Moreover, his announcement regarding the repeal of farm laws came on the occasion of Gurpurab. He also appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. The three farm laws were subsequently repealed in the Winter Session of the Parliament amid a heavy ruckus by the opposition in both houses.

Punjab Election 2022

The Punjab Assembly polls 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 in 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that no roadshows, padayatra, cycle or bike rallies will be permitted will January 15. With the announcement of results, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect across Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. The EC said that polls will be completed in seven phases for the five states.

