'Decision Has Come At Right Time': Maha Min Jayant Patil On Reopening Of Religious Places

Backing the Maharashtra government's decision to reopen places of worship across the state, cabinet minister Jayant Patil has remarked that the decision has come at the 'right time'. Asserting that rules will be the same for all religious places, Patil stated that the use of masks and sanitizers will be mandatory. The state government announced on Saturday that all places of worship would be allowed to reopen from November 16.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Jayant Patil said, "The decision has come at the right time when the number of corona patients is low. The rules will be the same for all the religious places. The use of masks, sanitizers would be mandatory. Social distancing is very important."

Maha govt allows reopening of religious places

While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Reminding people about the havoc caused by COVID-19, the Maharashtra CM cautioned people against letting their guard down.

According to him, this was not just the government but God's wish too. The Maharashtra CM stressed the mandatory use of masks inside the religious places. The state government's decision comes at a juncture when Maharashtra is witnessing a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 85,045 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 16,09,607 patients have been discharged and 45,809 fatalities have been reported.

BJP and numerous saints have been consistently demanding the reopening of places of worship. For instance, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the loss to the temple economy. Responding to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's request on reopening of places of worship on October 12, Thackeray maintained that the primary responsibility of his government is to safeguard the lives of the people.

