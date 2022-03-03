Decision On Mixing COVID Vaccines To Be Taken Based On Scientific Evidence: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, March 3, asserted that a decision on the mixing and matching of the booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines will be taken based on scientific trials and their evidence. Speaking on the issue, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul while addressing Health Ministry’s briefing said, "Research on mixing and matching of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines is underway. Further decision will be taken based on the research."

"Some studies are ongoing. Those are being constantly reviewed in the NTAGI system and even otherwise, in the 'science system', because those studies are specific to the vaccination programme of our nation," he further added.

Coronavirus curve continues to subside in India

The Health Ministry further informed that globally, around 15,00,000 cases are being reported on a daily basis, and in some countries, the increase in the COVID-19 trajectory had continued. However, India on the other hand only accounts for 0.7% of the daily cases with a significant decline recorded in the daily infections.

The significant reduction in COVID cases is reflected in the lowered daily fresh cases and weekly average. India, last week, recorded a weekly average of 11,000 cases only. The weekly COVID positivity rate now stands at 0.99%. Besides, the number of COVID fatalities has also observed a sharp decline. Since last month, India has reported around 615 COVID deaths on average. Last week, around 144 people lost their lives to COVID across the country. The figures are comparatively lower as they show a 76.6% decline from the peak of what has been recorded in the country.

Coronavirus vaccines to be credited for reduction in COVID fatalities

The significant drop in the COVID tally in India can be credited to large scale vaccination coverage in adults. With the continuous efforts of the administration, over 97% of the nation’s eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Crediting vaccines for saving lives during the Omicron-led third wave, Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR, informed that the vaccine’s effectiveness in mortality prevention has been measured and it was found that the first dose is responsible for 98.9% vaccine effectiveness and if both doses are given then it is 99.3% effective to prevent fatality due to COVID.

Elaborating further on India’s COVID-19 scenario, the Health Ministry stated that only a single state is having active cases of over 10,000 & two states are having active cases between 5,000 and 10,000. The remaining states have less than 5,000 active cases. As per the Ministry’s evaluation, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram solely account for 50% of total active cases of the country. On March 3, the number of active cases in the country was around 77,000. In the last 24 hours, only 6,561 fresh cases were reported in India.

(Image: AP/PTI)