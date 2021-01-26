Decision On Resumption Of Local Trains For General Public To Be Taken Soon: Maha Govt

With the Mumbai local train services being suspended since March following the Coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at the resumption of the suburban trains for the general public. The Maharashtra Chief Minister, after chairing a review meeting on the resumption of train services, on Tuesday said that a decision on the same will be taken soon.

Previously, state health minister Rajesh Tope had stated that decision on resumption of trains for the general public will be taken after assessing the impact of COVID-19 situation following Christmas and the New Year. At the moment, only women, essential service providers, and certain other categories of commuters have been allowed to board the local trains.

As per PTI, several options were discussed on allowing all passengers to use local train services in such a way that there is no crowding as the COVID-19 threat still persists. The meeting was attended by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, the CM's principal adviser Ajoy Mehta, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and railway officials. Earlier, it was speculated that officials would chalk out specific timings during the day for the general public to use local train services.

18,202 inoculated in Mumbai

With the largest immunization drive currently underway across the country, 18,202 healthcare workers have been administered with the COVID-19 vaccine since January 16, the BMC said. In Mumbai, around 1.30 lakh healthcare workers were registered for vaccination since the January 16 launch through Co-WIN application. At 870, the highest number of beneficiaries received the vaccine shots on Monday at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, followed by 787 at KEM Hospital and 679 at Rajawadi Hospital, among other medical facilities.

A total of 65 trained teams are working at these booths and 100 registered healthcare workers are being called for vaccination at each booth during each session.In view of glitches reported by the Co-WIN platform, the civic body had last week decided to allow the registered healthcare workers to "walk-in" at any centre for vaccination, if they are not listed for that particular day.

