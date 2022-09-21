Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday stated that his government's decision to use 1932 land records to define a 'local' has been widely hailed by people, and will go a long way in protecting the rights of indigenous communities.

The state cabinet, earlier this month, gave its nod to a proposal to use the records of 1932 land survey by the British as basis to determine local inhabitants, amid demands for the same by several tribal communities.

Soren, addressing a rally at Barhait in Sahebganj district, said, "People in the state are happy with the decision to have the 1932 Khatian as the determining factor for defining locals... The domicile policy is being prepared in such a manner that people will not oppose it, as was the case during the regime of previous other governments...

"Today, our government is also working to provide security cover to the tribals and indigenous people here, with laws like the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and 1932 Khatian." Sporadic protests, however, have been witnessed against the decision in parts of the state.

Apprehending that the protests could cause breach of peace, the Ranchi SDO’s court had on Monday served notices on six people, asking them to appear before it.

The six people then pleaded before the court that time till September 22 be granted to them for filing a reply, which was accepted.

Soren, during the day, laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth about Rs 375 crore in Godda and Sahibganj districts.

The CM also said preparations were underway to provide necessary relief to farmers in the face of a drought-like situation in Jharkhand.

Speaking at another programme in Godda, he said vacant posts in all departments would be filled up soon.

Soren distributed assets worth Rs 27.01 crore among 5,625 beneficiaries.

