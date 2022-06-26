Decisions Taken For Women's Wellbeing In Last 8 Yrs Have Yielded Positive Results: Union MoS

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjapara on Sunday said that steps taken in the last eight years in terms of women's safety, health and nutrition have yielded positive results.

He was addressing the inaugural function of a zonal meet on the achievements of the decision taken in the field of women and child development since 2014 here.

Munjapara said that due to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, the sex ratio in the country has improved.

He said that one-stop centers to prevent gender-based violence are helping women and girls a great deal, adding that working women's hostels are also being built in the state.

The union minister said that several steps have also been taken to create a safe environment for women in public places.

"Continuous efforts are being made to provide basic facilities in Anganwadi centres," he said.

He said that 68% of the beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana are women.

Addressing the program, Women and Child Development Minister of Rajasthan Mamta Bhupesh said that 1.36 lakh dropout girls in the state have been brought back to school.

"Along with this, skill training has been given to 65,000 women," she added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)