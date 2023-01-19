Declaration Of Ram Setu As National Heritage Monument Under Process: Centre Informs SC

The Supreme Court was informed by the Centre that the process of declaring 'Ram Setu' as a national heritage monument is currently under progress in the Ministry of Culture.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala permitted BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who sought direction from the Centre for making ‘Ram Setu’ a national monument, and take the issue to the Ministry.

Ministry to inform Apex Court

The Supreme Court stated that it will be informed by the Ministry about the decision taken by the government. The Supreme Court ruled after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the execution is currently taking place in the Ministry of Culture.

Mehta added that Swamy can also submit additional information if he wants to.

After CJI Chandrachud said that Swamy may meet the concerned person, he said, "I do not want to meet anybody if they do not want to. We are in the same party, it was there in our manifesto. Let them decide in six weeks or four weeks…”

The plea was then dismissed by the bench and it also said that Swamy could still reach out to the Supreme Court if he is not content with the Ministry's verdict.

Earlier Swamy also said that the case was kept pending for the last eight years but the Centre has not responded till now to the plea.

In the plea, Swamy asked Supreme Court to issue an order and instruct the “Union of India to engage the Geological Survey of India and Archeological Survey of India to conduct a detailed survey with respect to Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance.”

Swamy stated that he already had won the first round of 'litigation' after the Union Government accepted the existence of 'Ram Setu' and said that a meeting was called by the Union Minister in 2017 to take his call of considering declaring the Setu as a national heritage monument into consideration but no development took place on the issue.