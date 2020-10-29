'Declare MSP For Fresh Farm Fruits And Vegetables': SAD Tells Congress Govt In Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday, October 28, asked the Punjab government to announce the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for fresh farm fruits and vegetables to give a boost to agriculture, following the Kerala govt's pattern.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a statement said the Congress government in Punjab should launch the MSP scheme on the state's foundation day on November 1 just like the Kerala government had done recently. Adding further he said the measure will provide much-needed protection to the state's farmers against sudden price drops in times of glut and it would also pave the way for diversification.

He also suggested that the state government should simultaneously ensure that the entirety of crops listed under the MSP management, including cotton and maize, were procured by government agencies.

"The Congress government must ensure that in case the central agencies do not purchase these crops in their entirety the state agencies should do so as per the minimum support price. Then only will the rights of farmers be secure," he said.

SAD is prepared to support any such pro-farmer move

The SAD leader also told the state government to become pro-active on the MSP issue. The govt should pass an ordinance if needed and follow it up with budgetary provisions for the current financial year and asserted that SAD is prepared to support any such pro-farmer move. Majithia further said the government could also hold another special assembly session to secure the rights of farmers, as it had failed to bypass the central agri-laws by amending the same recently.

"Besides repealing these laws completely and declaring the entire state as a single mandi (principal market yard), the government should make budgetary provisions to purchase fruits and vegetables if the same are not purchased by private players. It should similarly form a policy to purchase cotton and maize if they are not purchased at MSP by central agencies", he said.

These steps were the need of the hour and the Congress government should not waste time by remaining ambivalent about the issue but allocate resources for the same, Majithia said.

Punjab Assembly passes bills

Last week the Punjab Legislative Assembly unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the farm laws enacted by the Parliament last month. Punjab became the first state in India to amend The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Except for BJP MLAs who were absent from the House, the Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the Centre's farm laws and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Demanding their immediate annulment, the resolution called upon the Union government to pass an ordinance to protect the MSP and guarantee government procurement.

(With ANI inputs)